At Central Florida Beef we are dedicated to providing high-quality local beef at an affordable price. Not finished with growth hormones or antibiotics like the meat from big feedlots!
We have just opened our retail location located at 605 E Jefferson St. Brooksville FL 34601. We are excited to serve you with some of the healthiest and best tasting meat around! Stop in and see us!
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to 6pm
Normal meat: Comes from cattle buyers who mass-buy all levels and qualities of cattle. They are then shipped to huge feedlots where they are jammed full of growth hormones and junk to make them grow fast regardless of health.
Our meat: We are a local ranch with several properties and leases across Central Florida. Our cattle are chosen for their high quality and superior health. We don't use antibiotics or growth hormones EVER and leave our beef grazing on grass till the day they go to the butcher. We finish the last 90-120 days with grain while continuing to graze. This practice help the cattles overall health remain strong and healthy.
With our meat we have a total focus on the health and low stress levels of our cattle. This directly correlates to a healthier and better-tasting meat raised and sourced right here in Central Florida!
We love raising quality beef with our families for families here in Central Florida!
Open today
10:00 am – 06:00 pm
A whole beef finishes at an average of 1500lbs live weight and produces 500lbs of beef. This high-quality meat is custom-cut to your specifications by our USDA-certified butcher. When you pay for a reservation, 50% is taken as a deposit. We will contact you with a delivery date and updates on your animal's growth. A whole beef is delivered guaranteeing 500lbs of meat and costs $4500, everything included (within 50 miles of Brooksville).
If you are looking for a whole beef now, we have steers that have been processed and are available for immediate delivery or pickup. They have been processed into the most commonly desired cuts. Call, Email, Or stop in today to get your whole beef share.
A half beef produces about 250lbs of meat. This high-quality meat is custom-cut to your specifications by our USDA-certified butcher. When you pay for a reservation, 50% is taken as a deposit. We will contact you with a delivery date and updates on your animal's growth. A half beef delivered guaranteeing 250lbs of meat costs $2500, everything included (within 75 miles of Brooksville).
If you are looking for a whole beef now, we have steers that have been processed and are available for immediate delivery or pickup. They have been processed into the most commonly desired cuts. Call, Email, Or stop in today to get your whole beef share.
Ribeye Steak $19.99lb
New York Strip Steak $17.99lb
Filet Mignon Steak $29.99lb
Tomahawk Steak $22.99lb
T-Bone/Porterhouse Steak $16.99lb
Sirloin $13.99lb
Ground Beef 80/20 $7.99lb
100% Beef Sausage, Mild $9.99lb
100% Beef Sausage, Jalapeño $9.99lb
Brisket $7.99lb
Assorted Roasts $8.99lb
Stew Meat $7.99lb
Soup Bones $7.99lb
Beef Fat $6.99lb
Beef Liver $9.99lb
Beef Heart $8.99each
Beef Tongue $8.99each
Beef Broth/Stock $9.99 per qt
Ribs $7.99lb
Chuck Steak $11.99lb
Skirt Steak $15.99lb
Beef Flank $11.99lb
Picana $9.99lb
Kielbasa Smoked Sausage $9.99lb
This option is designed to save you money. Buy beef at the whole cow prices, or discounted pricing options for various lower quantities! Our mission is to make the best and healthiest beef more affordable and available to everyone. These options proudly give you a healthy beef source at an affordable price. Buy one time or sign up for a monthly box and prepare to enjoy!
Whole Beef (1/12th of a steer per month)
$375 ea/a month
Half Beef (1/12th of a ½ steer per month)
$208 ea/a month
¼ Beef (1/12thof a ¼ steer per month)
$115 ea/a month
Steak Lover (10lbs of Ribeyes/NY Strips a month)
$160 ea/a month
Family Bundle (12lbs of Ground, 6lbs roasts, 6lbs steaks)
$250 ea/a month
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.