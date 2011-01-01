Normal meat: Comes from cattle buyers who mass-buy all levels and qualities of cattle. They are then shipped to huge feedlots where they are jammed full of growth hormones and junk to make them grow fast regardless of health.





Our meat: We are a local ranch with several properties and leases across Central Florida. Our cattle are chosen for their high quality and superior health. We don't use antibiotics or growth hormones EVER and leave our beef grazing on grass till the day they go to the butcher. We finish the last 90-120 days with grain while continuing to graze. This practice help the cattles overall health remain strong and healthy.





With our meat we have a total focus on the health and low stress levels of our cattle. This directly correlates to a healthier and better-tasting meat raised and sourced right here in Central Florida!